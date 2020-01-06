Good Day NWA: Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Announce Birth of Daughter

Watch as Jason & Jaclyn chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

We’re kicking things off with some baby news. Actress Cameron Diaz welcomed a baby girl recently with husband Benji Madden.. Diaz announced the baby’s arrival in an Instagram post. No details on when their daughter Raddix Madden was born. The couple won’t be sharing pictures in order to protect her privacy, but Diaz mentions their daughter is really, really cute and “Rad.”

Writting out the year 2020 may take some getting used to. Abbreviating the year “2020” to just “20” may be a time saver, but it could be a costly mistake. According to police officials, doing so could open the doors to fraud. Dating documents or checks with “20” makes it easy to change the date. For example, someone could alter your “20” to say “2019,” and then claim you’re late on payments or not meeting an obligation. Officials advise writing out the full year, “2020.”

Coming off what’s called “Dating Sunday” you may be looking for love in the new year and you’re not alone. Even celebrities are using dating apps to find that special someone. Actress Sharon Stone shared she was blocked from her Bumble account. On Twitter Stone asked, “is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out the hive.” According to a bumble spokesperson, they apologized and have restored Stone’s account, responding to the actress, “hope you find your honey.”

Speaking of apps, Monday, January 6 is National Technology Day. From smartphones to virtual assistants to autonomous cars, technology is all around us and ever changing. As 2020 begins, we look toward new inventions and advancements. And we remember all those every day items that make life easier and more connected.