Good Day NWA: Candy Lee Performs

Singer/Songwriter Candy Lee has been creating music in Northwest Arkansas for a long time and you can join her for a live performance as she celebrates the release of a new album that holds special meaning for her.
Watch as Candy performs the title track from her new album, “Ozark Mama.”
Candy Lee’s “Ozark Mama” CD Release Party
- Friday, November 15
- 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Roots HQ – Guisinger Music House
- Fayetteville Square
To find out more information about Candy Lee, click here. Tickets and information about the CD Release Party can be found here.