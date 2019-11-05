Good Day NWA: Candy Lee Performs

Singer/Songwriter Candy Lee has been creating music in Northwest Arkansas for a long time and you can join her for a live performance as she celebrates the release of a new album that holds special meaning for her.

Watch as Candy performs the title track from her new album, “Ozark Mama.”

Candy Lee’s “Ozark Mama” CD Release Party

Friday, November 15

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Roots HQ – Guisinger Music House

Fayetteville Square

To find out more information about Candy Lee, click here. Tickets and information about the CD Release Party can be found here.