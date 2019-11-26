Good Day NWA: Car Goes Bananas

Jason and guest co-host Betsy Jilka discuss a few trending stories on Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

This story is bananas! An officer in Michigan pulled over this banana car and instead of giving the driver a ticket, the officer gave him cash. Steve Braithwaite has spent the past 2 years driving his homemade banana-shaped convertible across the country. He offers pay-what-you-can rides in the car to fund his days on the road. After explaining the banana road trip the trooper left with Braithwaite’s license. When the trooper came back with his license, Braithwaite noticed it was wrapped in a 20-dollar bill. the officer, Trooper Bill Strouse, is just a few months away from retirement and wanted to do a good deed.

Already stressin’ over your turkey and dressin’? How about a little insurance? Pringles is out with a new limited edition roasted turkey flavored crisp. Pringles fans living in New York City, Chicago & Los Angeles can tweet out their past or present Thanksgiving horror stories using #Pringles #TurkeyInsurance. 5 lucky fans will receive a picture perfect prop turkey to complete the Thanksgiving buffet and ensure a perfectly Instagrammable tablescape.