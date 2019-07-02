Good Day NWA: Cardi B’s Trademark Request Not “Okurr”

Apparently it’s not “okurr” to trademark the catchphrase “okurr.” Rapper Cardi B had hoped to make that word her own. But, the United States Patent and Trademark Office denied her from doing so. They said the rejection came because the phrase is too “commonplace” and others have been using it for years. Having a catchphrase trademark allows the owner to use it commercially, which was Cardi B’s plan. She had hope to use it on merchandise and prevent others from following suit. Cardi B can respond to the Trademark Office’s decision but it appears she doesn’t have much of chance of winning.

Taylor Swift can’t “shake off” what just happened to her catalog of music. The singer/songwriter is upset after learning that her music –everything from 2006 to 2017–was sold to a company owned by music manager Scooter Braun. The music belonged to Big Machine Records, which Braun’s company just bought in a $300 million deal. The sale means she can’t own the first 6 albums in her catalog. Swift took to Tumbler to vent calling it her “worst case scenario” and claiming Braun has been bullying her for years. Braun manages artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and the Zac Brown Band. Swift claims she didn’t know about the sale until it went public, but Braun’s wife claims the singer was given a heads up in writing. Swift warns new artists to “better protect” themselves in negotiations.

Taylor Swift is teaming up with Amazon for its annual “Prime Day” event this month. The online retailer’s enlisted Swift for an online concert that will stream live on July 10, five days ahead of the company’s “Prime Day.” But, the concert will only be available to Amazon’s Prime Members. That event starts at midnight on July 15 and runs for 48 hours.