Good Day NWA: Case Dighero’s Late Summer Cocktail

Although none of us wants to, we will be bidding farewell to summer soon. Watch as Chef Case Dighero makes Jason & Jill Suel the perfect late summer cocktail.

The Bad Seed (Layered, Delicious, Local, POP)

What to get: Rock Town Vodka, Aloe Juice, Fresh Basil Leaves, Basil Seeds, Pomegranate Seeds, Ginger Syrup, Ice

What to do: The combination of basil and pomegranate seeds give this drink two aggressive textural POPS – while the aloe allows for a sweet, grape like flavor and viscous mouthfeel. Simply fill a rocks or collins glass with fresh torn basil, ice – stir together vodka, aloe, and ginger syrup until well blended then pour over ice and basil – garnish with pomegranate and basil seeds.

Inspired from the 2019 Roots Festival in Fayetteville, The Bad Seed is a simple, beautifully stratified cocktail that is just sweet, refreshing enough to be that perfect late Summer drink at your next dinner party.

