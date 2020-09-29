Good Day NWA: Catching Up with Actor Alan Ruck from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” & “Succession”

He’s one of the hardest-working actors today, but Alan Ruck’s role as Cameron Frye, best friend of Ferris Bueller, in one of the 1980s’ most iconic movies earned him legend status as his career was beginning. Now, after more than 100 movie credits later, he plays Connor Roy on the Emmy-winning “Succession.”

Watch as Alan joins Good Day NWA to talk about something new that helped him re-live a little of that magical movie and how it would change the story today.

