Get ready to disco like never before at a unique event benefiting the Sunshine School.

Watch as Dale Benfield joins Good Day NWA with details on the Celebrate Cece Silent Disco.

Celebrate Cece Silent Disco

Friday, January 24

6: 00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

8th St. Venue

Rogers

Child: $15

Adult: $25

Family Party Pack: $75

For tickets and information, click here.