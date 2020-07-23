Good Day NWA: Celebrate Gorgeous Grandmother Day!

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories in Hot Topics.

The Tokyo Olympic Games had to be delayed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo Games, taking place in 2021, starts one year from now. Thursday, July 23 marks one year until the Olympic cauldron is lit. All of the venues and all of the living space that was prepared for this year have been secured by Olympic officials for next year. You can catch all the thrilling action and celebrations of the 2020 Tokyo Games being contested in 2021, right here on KNWA. Watch below for a preview.

Alex Trebek has chosen the “girl” he believes could take over Jeopardy in the future.You could say his choice is golden! The longtime game show host suggested Betty White as his successor. Trebek says he jokingly picks White because the audience expects someone younger. But he’s not planning on leaving Jeopardy anytime soon. He said that he will do the job as long as he is capable. Trebek has hosted the show since 1984. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year, but says he is doing well.

Who doesn’t love grandma? There’s a day to celebrate everything and everyone, so why not spotlight your granny. Thursday, July 24 is National Gorgeous Grandmother day. Yours might ride a motorcycle and listen to heavy metal, and she may have a better cell phone than you. She may not even be your actual grandmother. Some Nanas are just women we know who make an effort to spend time with the younger generations. No matter who they are, what they like, or even if they are biological grandmothers, all grandmas are gorgeous. Make sure to tell the ones in your life how much you appreciate them.