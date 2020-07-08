Good Day NWA: Celebrate National Freezer Pop Day

With summer in full swing, we want to make sure you have plenty of fun activities to keep your family busy.
Of course since we love to eat, today we’re sharing a fun and easy treat the whole family can get involved with making!
It’s National Freezer Pop Day, and while these are not your traditional freezer pops they do go in the freezer so we’re compromising!
Tips to Share:
- Let your mix freeze before adding sticks.
- Don’t overfill molds, will prevent spills and messes.
- Use parchment paper and ziploc bags to store. This keeps popsicles fresh.
- Adds cookie crumbs or cereal.