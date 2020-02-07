Good Day NWA: Celebrate National Pizza Day with Gusano’s Chicago Style Pizza

On Sunday, February 9 you and your family can celebrate the tastiest of national holidays: National Pizza Day!

We’re joined by Eric Small from Gusano’s Chicago Style Pizzeria. Watch as we enjoy pizza, chat about the deals that Gusano’s has to offer, and learn about their partnership with the University of Arkansas. Plus, be sure to check out the details on Gusano’s new phone app.

Gusano’s Locations

  • Bentonville
  • Fayetteville
  • Rogers
  • Bella Vista
  • Springdale
  • Fort Smith

To keep up with Gusano’s Chicago Style Pizza, click here.

