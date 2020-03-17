Good Day NWA: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Guess Who?

Saint Patrick’s Day, a time when many Americans celebrate their Irish heritage (March 17) marks the assumed date of Saint Patrick’s death 15,000 years ago. He is credited with bringing Christianity to the Emerald Isle. There is also a legend that he drove the snakes out of Ireland.

The day is celebrated many ways and Good Day NWA shows you a twist on a classic Irish cocktail.

Irish Slammer

Ingredients:

1/2 oz Baileys Irish cream

1/2 oz Irish whiskey

Guinness beer

Steps:

Add the Baileys and whiskey to a shot glass.

Drop the shot into a half-pint of the beer.

