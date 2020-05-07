Good Day NWA: Celebrities Read “Harry Potter”

Let’s take a look at today’s trending stories! It’s time for “Hot Topics.”

The star of the Harry Potter films has a treat for us muggles. Potter fans can now listen to Daniel Radcliffe read the first chapter of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Each week, someone different will read a chapter from JK Rowling’s beloved best-selling novel about the boy wizard. Some of thoser voices include David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim & Eddie Redmayne. The audio recordings will be available on Spotify and Spotify Kids. You can see video recordings by clicking here.

Harper-Collins is releasing a new ‘tell-all’ book about of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The book, set to be published in the summer, is titled ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.’ According to the publisher’s the book will tell Harry and Meghan’s “true story.” The release also teased that the book will dispel rumors about the royal couple, and reveal previously unknown details about their life together. It’s being written by London-based journalists with “the participation of those closest to the couple.”

Baby Yoda is coming to a board game near you Toy brand Hasbro has introduced its Baby Yoda-themed Monopoly set. In this version you get to choose from four adorable versions of Baby Yoda in different poses. The playing cards will reflect Star Wars Mandalorian themes. The game is currently available on pre-order for $19.99 and is expected to ship on September 1.

And it doesn’t stop there…

General Mills posted an image of what looks like a Baby Yoda cereal on Instagram this week It indicates the “Mandalorian”-inspired food will have “sweetened corn puffs and marshmallows.” The breakfast company says the boxes will be on the shelves this summer.