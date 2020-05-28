Good Day NWA: Remote Broadcast Locations Receive Ratings

Good Day NWA covers stories that are trending in “Hot Topics.”

People are home and watching more TV than ever. That includes analysts and anchors broadcasting from their houses giving viewers a peak into their private world. That world or it’s background has provided content for one couple who started rating rooms on Twitter. The account called Room Rater was created 2 months ago. Since then it has over 200,000 followers The creators say Room Rater is intended to be fun and lighthearted during these troubling times. Some of the celebrity rooms they have rated include, Al Roker, Prince Harry, the cast from Schitt’s Creek and more.

Ben & Jerry’s is launching a new flavor, and we mean it literally “they launched it” into the stratosphere. The new limited edition pint is called “Boots on the Moooo’n.” This week, the ice cream makers sent a pint of it up, up and up — on a balloon — 20 miles into the stratosphere. The space-themed flavor was developed for ‘Space Force,’ a Netflix comedy series coming out Friday, May 29. Ben & Jerry’s describes the ice cream as: “a universe of milk chocolate ice cream with fudge cows and toffee meteor clusters orbiting a sugar cookie dough core.”

Yamaha Corporation has developed an app that allows fans to cheer remotely for their teams playing in empty stadiums. The remote cheerer system lets fans watching matches on television in their living rooms cheer, or boo, the players on the field via their smartphones, sending either a pre-recorded shout-out or their own personal message. The voices they send will reverberate around the stadium in real time, transmitted by giant loudspeakers.