Good Day NWA: Celebrities Try The “Bottle Cap Challenge”

Talk about the perfect birthday gift! The USA Women’s Soccer team advanced to the Women’s World Cup final Tuesday. It was also co-captain Alex Morgan’s 30th birthday. Up next, the team will face the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final between Netherlands and Sweden. Earlier this week players Kelly O’Hara and Allie Long begged bosses to give employees the day off on Tuesday to watch the game live. They even drafted an excuse letter.



Have you seen the latest viral craze? It’s called the “bottle cap challenge,” and celebs are joining in. Checkout John Mayer roundhouse-kick a cap off a bottle. He was challenged by Jason Statham. Singer-Songwriter Ellie Goulding also taking to her social media blitzing a bottle cap with her barefoot.



Kim Kardashian is ditching the name “Kimono” from her new shapewear line. She faced backlash on social media when she announced the new line last week. Critics accused her of cultural appropriation and of disrespecting the traditional Japanese outfit. She later tweeted that after careful thought and consideration, she decided to change the name. No word on what the new name will be.