Good Day NWA: Century Celebration

This coming Sunday, March 1, an amazing lineup of women-led bands will play music at George’s Majestic Lounge on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.



The celebration will mark the 100th Anniversary of the League of Women Voters of Washington County.



Watch as the President of the organization, Bonnie Miller, stops by Good Day NWA with information about the event. Plus, headliner Rocelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion give special performance.

Century Celebration



Sunday, March 1

2:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

George’s Majestic Lounge

Fayetteville

$5 at the Door

To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Washington County , click here.