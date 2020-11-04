Good Day NWA: Chart-topper Drake Breaks Records

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some Hot Topics!

Kanye West may have to wait to title his next album “Election Day.” On Election Day, the rapper rapper posted various images and videos of himself voting and one tweet which read: “God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…Me.” Later he posted a picture of himself in front of an election map with the the caption ‘Kanye 2024.’ West was on the ballot in 12 states including Arkansas, receiving around 50,000 votes overall.

Earning his 21st No. 1 hit on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart, Drake has bested a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” reached the No. 1 spot on the chart this week. Franklin, who died in 2018 and Wonder, each have had 20 songs top the chart. Of Drake’s 21 No. 1 hits,12 include him in the leading role, including “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” & “Hotline Bling,” Nine of his No. 1 successes are songs he co-starred on, including “Work” with Rihanna and “Fall For Your Type” with Jamie Foxx. Earlier this year, Drake made Billboard Chart History when he set a new record for most songs on the Hot 100 Chart.

Oscar-nominated Actress Taraji P. Henson will host the 2020 American Music Awards. The show, which will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will feature two-time AMA Winner The Weekend and rapper Roddy Ricch, both whom snagged 8 nominations. They each also earned a nomination for Artist of the Year, the night’s biggest prize. First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion was nominated 5 times, becoming the most nominated female artist this year, including nods in the New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year categories. The AMAs will air Sunday November 22.

Dancing with the Stars is short one couple. Celebrity dancer, Jeannie Mai had to withdraw from the show . In an Instagram post said her doctors identified a potentially life-threatening condition. She had surgery immediately and is resting. Mai said she is devastated her journey with Dancing with the Stars is coming to an end.