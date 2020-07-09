Good Day NWA: Chef Case Dighero’s Korean Fried Green Tomatoes

If you are spending more time cooking from home like many folks, you may be looking for some new recipes.

Watch as we explore a traditional southern summer dish with a twist. Chef Case Dighero is joining us to walk us through his recipe for some delicious Korean Fried Green Tomatoes.

Korean Fried Green Tomatoes

Serves: 4 to 6 | Prep: 15 Minutes | Cook: 20 Minutes

INGREDIENTS

Canola oil, for frying

7 cloves garlic

1 (3 inch) piece ginger, peeled

5 tbsp. soy sauce

5 tbsp. sri racha

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tbsp. Asian sesame oil

2 tbsp. honey

4 large green tomatoes, sliced

salt and pepper, big pinches

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole milk

2 eggs

1 lemon

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

2 cups panko bread crumbs

Green onions, sliced as garnish

TECHNIQUE