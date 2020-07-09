Good Day NWA: Chef Case Dighero’s Korean Fried Green Tomatoes

If you are spending more time cooking from home like many folks, you may be looking for some new recipes.
Watch as we explore a traditional southern summer dish with a twist. Chef Case Dighero is joining us to walk us through his recipe for some delicious Korean Fried Green Tomatoes.
Korean Fried Green Tomatoes
Serves: 4 to 6 | Prep: 15 Minutes | Cook: 20 Minutes
INGREDIENTS
- Canola oil, for frying
- 7 cloves garlic
- 1 (3 inch) piece ginger, peeled
- 5 tbsp. soy sauce
- 5 tbsp. sri racha
- 2 tbsp. rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp. Asian sesame oil
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 4 large green tomatoes, sliced
- salt and pepper, big pinches
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 2 eggs
- 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs
- Green onions, sliced as garnish
TECHNIQUE
- Rough garlic and ginger in a food processor; then add soy, sriracha, vinegar, sesame oil, and honey; puree. Place sauce in a bowl and set aside.
- Slice unpeeled tomatoes into 1/2 inch slices; lay on a large platter or sheet pan and sprinkle with salt. Allow tomatoes to rest in salt for 10 minutes.
- While the salted green tomato slices are resting, bring place oil in a skillet and heat to medium high; then lay out three shallow bowls; in the first combine flour with salt and pepper; in the second, whisk together milk, lemon juice, and eggs; and in the third, combine panko breadcrumbs with lemon zest and chopped cilantro.
- Dip the green tomato slices in the flour mix, then the milk-egg mixture, and finally the panko breadcrumb mix. In the skillet, fry half of the coated tomato slices at a time, for 3-5 minutes on each side or until brown.
- Set the cooked tomatoes on paper towels to drain. Serve with green onions as an appetizer, side, or all by itself with jasmine rice and a dipping condiment of *Korean Comeback sauce.
- *Our version of Korean Comback sauce is simply mixing together 1 cup of mayo with 1 tablespoon of sriracha chili sauce.