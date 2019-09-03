Good Day NWA: Chefs in the Garden

It’s time to bring your appetite to the garden for everyone’s favorite foodie event “Chefs in the Garden”

It all happens on Tuesday, September 10th. And Chef Case Dighero, who is on the board of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, is giving Good Day NWA a taste of what to expect at the event this year.

Chefs in the Garden

Tuesday, September 10

6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

Guests 21 and Up

Tickets Are Limited – This Event is Expected to Sell Out.

For tickets and information about “Chefs in the Garden,” click here.

Shirley Love Your Peaches Salad (Sweet, Savory, End of Summer)

What to get: Heirloom Tomatoes from Farmers’ Market, Peaches, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fig Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt and Peppers

What to do: Simply slice tomatoes and peaches and arrange together on a small platter with fresh mozzarella – then cover with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, Eden Shake, and fresh basil – quick, simple, pretty, delicious.

For additional recipes from Case, click here.