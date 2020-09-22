Good Day NWA: Chick-Fil-A Claps Back in Chicken Sandwich Wars

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories in this Hot Topics segment.

Ellen Degeneres speaking out about toxic workplace allegations promising this season will be the best ever. The popular talk show host began her 18th season in a bit of a different way than usual: apologizing to staffers and sharing excitement to start a “new chapter.” The “Ellen” show is under investigation for having a toxic work environment following claims of intimidation, racial insensitivity and sexual misconduct. The investigation is ongoing, and at least 3 senior staffers have been fired. Degeneres acknowledged her status as the “be kind lady” saying it comes with a lot of weight adding she is the person people see on TV.

Have you ever solved a Rubik’s Cube? 3-year old Khalil took social media by storm solving a Rubik’s Cube in minutes. Now, he’s on to his next adventure. Khalil’s mom was inspired to capture her son’s adventurous personality in an educational book that also inspires children to use their imagination. The book is called ‘Oh Khalil & the Color Block Bandit.’ Readers will shape their sense of adventure, tap into their creativity, as well as sharpen their problem solving skills while unpacking the book’s mystery. It’s currently available in hardcover and paperback.

Chick-Fil-A is testing a new sandwich. The new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is a twist on the original Chick-Fil-A Sandwich. It features an original filet, drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese and served on a toasted bun with mild pickled jalapeños. Chick-Fil-A says the goal was to find the perfect balance of savory, sweet and spicy. If you want to get your hands on one here in Northwest Arkansas you’ll have to wait! The sandwich is only being tested for a limited time at participating restaurants in the western Carolinas.

Gucci is going lawn mower chic. The luxury fashion brand unveiling a new denim pant for men and they’re stained around the knee area to appear as if you just rolled in some freshly mowed grass. The green jeans are part of the fashion house’s Fall-Winter 2020 Collection and Gucci says they are made from recycled materials, and have been treated to channel a “grunge vibe.” You can snag a pair online for under $800. Or you can snag the overalls which is run you about $1,100.