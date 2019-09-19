Good Day NWA: Child Passenger Safety with Caddell Reynolds

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Watch as Ray Schlegel from Caddell Reynolds gives tips on how to you can be vigilant about child passenger safety.

Car accidents can be frightening; but when a child passenger is involved, they can be utterly terrifying. Unfortunately, this isn’t a rarity. In 2017, every 32 seconds one child under the age of 13 in a passenger vehicle is involved in a car crash.

Luckily, there are steps that can be taken to minimize the risk of injury or death to child passengers. That’s why with Child Passenger Safety Week approaching from September 15-21 it is a great time to take a closer look at what we can do to protect our children.

What are some ways to make sure our children are safe when we’re driving?

One of the best ways that we can increase the safety of child passengers is to ensure that they are properly seat belted – whether in their own seat or a car seat.

Do not allow children under the age of 12 to sit in the front seat of the car

Wear your own seat belt to serve as a role model

Be sure that your child’s seat manufacturer has not recalled their seat

Remember that air bags can actually be fatal to younger children

Never place a rear-facing car seat in the front seat of a vehicle

Always ensure that no children are left in the car before locking the car whenever not in use

What are the Arkansas car seat laws for children?

If a child is less than 6 years old and weighs less than 60 pounds, they must be restrained in a safety seat.

If a child is at least 6 years old OR weighs at least 60 pounds, they can use the car’s safety belt without the additional safety seat.

Any driver who transports a child under the age of 15 must provide the child with a safety belt that meets federal safety standards.

For additional information, click here.

What are some Safety Guidelines that we must keep in mind for children?

Infants and toddlers should be in a rear-facing car seat until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their seat. This usually is until the child reaches two years old.

Children in a facing forward car seat should remain until they are about 65 lbs or more.

When children exceed 65 lbs, they should use a booster seat until the regular seat belt fits properly without a booster seat, this is usually when the child has reached 4 feet 9 inches in height and is 8-12 years old.

All children under the age of 13 should sit in the rear seats of the vehicle for safety

For additional information, click here.

How can you tell if your child’s car seat is up to date and being used correctly?

If you have a car seat, visit a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician in your community to double check that it’s correctly installed and that you’re using it correctly. To find a car seat inspection station near you, click here.

