Good Day NWA: Chillin’ with Ma-Homies

Watch as Jason and Jaclyn chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

“Patrick Mahomes you just won Super Bowl 54 and named MVP, what will you do next?” The answer is simple: the Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback making the trip to Disney World. One lucky Make-a-Wish child named Nathaniel got to spend the day with Mahomes at Disney World in celebration of the victory. 17 other Make-a-Wish children also visiting the Magic Kingdom .A $1 million donation to was made to Make-a-Wish in honor of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. It has been a tradition for Super Bowl winning athletes to visit Disney every year since 1987.

Meet the newest running mates! Check out Oprah Winfrey & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The duo pairing up for Oprah’s deal with Weight Watchers. It encourages people to pair up with someone to be their partner in wellness. A spokesperson for Johnson clarified that the ad was not a political announcement of any kind.

Exciting news for “Hamilton” fans! The Broadway hit is heading to the big screen next year. Lin Manuel-Miranda, who stars as Alexander Hamilton, announced the news on Twitter. Disney is bringing the hit musical, along with the original broadway cast, to movie theaters in October 2021. It includes previously-recorded stage performances in New York, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where the show first opened. “Hamilton” received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has won 11 Tony Awards.

From the big screen to a smaller screen. A new HBO docu-series is hoping to shed some light on a scheme to rig the McDonald’s Monopoly Game. “McMillions” is a six-part series focusing on the 2001 criminal scheme to defraud McDonald’s of some $13 million. The FBI arrested 8 people. One of them was a former officer who they said worked with the company printing the game pieces. They say he distributed the winning pieces and took in most of the prizes. “McMillions” is a cautionary tale about get-rich-quick offers.