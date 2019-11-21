Good Day NWA: Chocolate Pot de Crème with Chef Case Dighero

Perhaps you want an alternative to the traditional Thanksgiving dessert and you’re looking to take your party guest to another level.

Watch as Chef Case Dighero creates a dessert called Pot de Crème. To keep up with Chef Case and see his recipes, click here.

Chocolate Pot de Crème with Honey Shaken Cream and Pomegranate

Serves 6 | 3 Hour Preparation

Ingredients:

2 cups whipping cream

1/2 cup whole milk

6 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

6 large egg yolks

1/3 cup sugar

Seeds from pomegranate

For the Shaken Cream:

1 ½ cups whipping cream

2 tablespoons honey

Technique:

Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine cream and milk in heavy medium saucepan and simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to low. Add chocolate and whisk until melted and combined. Whisk yolks and sugar in large bowl, the slowly whisk in hot chocolate mixture. Allow to cool.

Divide mixture between four small soufflé cups. Cover each with foil. Place cups in large baking pan and add enough hot water to cover halfway up sides of cups. Bake until custards are set but slightly wobbly approximately 1 hpur. Remove cups and chill until cold, approximately 2 hours

Just before serving combine whipping cream and honey into Mason jar – shake vigorously at the table until thick, then spoon dollop on each pot de crème – garnish with pomegranate seeds and enjoy!