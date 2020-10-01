Good Day NWA: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Announce the Loss of Their Baby

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some Hot Topics!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend sharing some very personal news on social media. The couple announced that they have lost their baby, days after Chrissy was admitted to the hospital with severe bleeding. They shared a few images on social media saying their little boy, ‘Jack’, has died following “so many complications.”

A Virginia couple found the answer to socially distanced trick-or-treating. Chris and Nicole Minor of Roanoke, Virginia came-up with the idea of a candy slide after realizing they weren’t happy tossing candy off their porch to trick-or-treaters. After building and testing their slide, they posted a picture on Facebook where it got thousands of “likes” and “shares.” The candy slide may be a trick-or-treat saver in 2020, but the Minors say they plan to keep it around.

Here’s something interesting to think about: Patio heaters, fire pits, and hot tubs are hot commodities heading into winter. Americans are facing the prospect of a winter in which Covid-19 is still a threat. Social distancing measures remain the norm and many indoor gatherings are restricted or banned. Consumers are continuing to spend big on home improvement projects. That includes ways to make outdoor spaces usable during winter months. It’s also driving people to stock up on warm coats and outdoor-sports gear like snowshoes and snow tubes.