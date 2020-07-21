Good Day NWA: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” Delayed… Again

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at today’s trending stories in Hot Topics.

We’re kicking things off with movie news. Big summer blockbusters are taking a big hit. The new sci-fi thriller “Tenet” has been delayed again. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie stars John David Washington & Robert Pattinson. It’s about a secret agent trying to prevent another world war. It was supposed to come out on July 17 . Then, it was pushed back twice until August 12. And now, Warner Brothers has removed it from its release calendar. But, the company said in a statement it will: “share a new 2020 release date imminently.” Nolan has high hopes his latest flick can usher audiences back to theaters.

Disney+ has released the first full trailer for Beyoncé’s visual album “Black is King.” Beyoncé wrote, directed and produced the film based on her album “The Lion King: The Gift.” It debuts on the streaming service July 31. Beyoncé said the film is a passion project and a labor of love that she’s worked on over the last year. On her Instagram Bey said “the events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant as people across the world embark on a historic journey.”

Keanu Reeves is an actor, musician and film producer. Now, he’s venturing into a new artistic world: comic-book writer. He’s working on producing a 12-issue comic-book series called “Berzerker.” It’s about a violent demigod who’s been wandering the earth, searching for answers about his existence. Reeves says he’s loved comics since he was a kid and they’ve been a significant influence on him artistically. He says this project is a “dream come true.” The first issue comes out in print and digital on October 7.

Rihanna wants to include women and men under the umbrella of her new skincare line. The line is called Fenty Skin. On Instagram, she wrote it’s “for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!” The new line follows Rihanna’s incredibly successful Fenty beauty makeup brand. Her skincare products debut July 31 and are only available at fentyskin.com.

If you’re watching what you eat., be careful of today…It’s National Junk Food Day! It’s terrible for you, but now is not the time to talk trash about the trash food you hate to love. Junk food became a thing in the 1800s when packaged food showed up. Then, after WWII, it took off. By the 1970s though, junk food got a bad rap. Deep-fried, fat-laced foods might not just affect the scale, it could cause high cholesterol and high blood sugar. Buuuuut an occasional indulgence should be OK … emphasis on occasional.