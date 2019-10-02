Breaking News
Good Day NWA: Clinton House Museum Presents “1968: A Folsom Redemption”

Good Day NWA

The Clinton House Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of a landmark event: Johnny Cash’s concerts at Folsom Prison.

Angie Albright & Gene Beley join Good Day NWA with details on their exhibition “1968: A Folsom Redemption.”

1968: A Folsom Redemption

  • Clinton House Museum – Fayetteville
  • Now – October 20
  • 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat)
  • 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Sun)

For more information about the Clinton House Museum, click here. For additional details of the exhibition, click here. For additional events supporting the exhibition and Gene’s work, click here.

Check out this track of music, recorded by Gene Beley during a rehearsal for the Folsom Prison Concerts.

