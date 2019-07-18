Good Day NWA: Comic-Con to Honor Stan Lee

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

FaceApp has quickly gone viral and is now prompting security concerns. The app takes ownership of your photos and can run analytics from the palm of your hand. You’re also giving easy access to your life, and it’s all laid out for you in the app’s terms of use and privacy policy. There’s national attention surrounding FaceApp. It’s bringing up concerns about national security.

Thousands of people are expected at this year’s Comic Con in San Diego. This year will mark the first convention since the death of Stan lee. Three panels at the event starting Thursday will honor the Marvel Comics patriarch. Lee is known by old-school comic fans as head writer and copy editor at the comic giant since the 1960s. Younger and more mainstream fans know him from his many cameos in Marvel’s super-hero films. Lee made a name for himself as a tireless evangelist for his company.

You may have seen Oscar Meyer’s Wienermobile on the road, but have you ever wondered what’s inside that rolling hot dog? The company is putting its road tripping frankfurter on Airbnb. It sleeps 2, comes with its own outdoor space, and even has a mini fridge stuffed with weenies. You can only book one night, and it’ll run you $136. Only the first 3 nights in August are available & reservations will be granted on a first come first basis when they become available starting July 24. The Wienermobile will also be parked in Chicago for these stays, giving fans the chance to enjoy the Lollapalooza music festival there.