Good Day NWA: Common Roots Performs

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re kicking starting your week with the brother-sister duo band “Common Roots.”

Watch as Lacy Hampton and Jeremy Morris perform an original song entitled “Going Up” from Red Barn Studio.

Keep up with “Common Roots” on social media here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories