Good Day NWA: Community Cakewalk Event to Attempt World Record

Life is sweet and one event is making sure kids in Northwest Arkansas can have their cake and eat it too.

Watch as Dr. Christian Robertozzi from iAm Physical Therapy and Melanie from Children’s Advocacy Center join Good Day NWA with details on the largest cakewalk in NWA.

You can help break the world record for a cakewalk on Tuesday, July 2 at noon at Orchards Park in Bentonville. Tickets for the event are $12 and include swag bags, bounce houses, music and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County.

To sign up for the event click here.