The American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas is gearing up for the second year of the CycleNation experience. This year’s event will look at bit different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization’s mission still stands as being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

NWA CycleNation is scheduled for Saturday, October 3 at 9 A.M. It will give participants the opportunity to choose their own socially distanced ride experience that everyone can participate in from home, a trail, or spin class. Teams can participate in one of three ways: a led family bike ride, a stationary bike ride from home or in-studio, or on a mountain bike or road bike.