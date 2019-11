Compassion House is a resouce in our community for young expectant mothers and now there is an inaugural event where you can get involved.

Watch as Rachel Cox joins Good Day NWA with details on Compassion House’s Blue Jean Baby Ball.

Blue Jean Baby Ball

Friday, November 8

6:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m.

Barn at the Springs

Springdale

Tickets: $75

Music by Maud Crawford

For more information about Compassion House and this event, click here.