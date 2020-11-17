Good Day NWA: Countdown to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Reunion

“Yo homes to Bel-Air!”

We’re getting closer to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion. Will Smith posted a teaser on social media. The cast talks about a few favorite moments including a tear jerking scene with Will Smith and James Avery who died in 2013. “The Fresh Prince” reunion will air on Thursday, November 19 on HBO Max, and watch this trailer until the end because it features a very special surprise guest.

Looking ahead to 2021, The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the Pepsi Super Bowl half-time show on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

His hits “Can’t Feel My Face” , “Blinding Lights” and song “Earned It”, have earned the artist top spots on the music charts and Grammy’s. This will be the second year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation. The Weeknd joins a list of celebrated musicians who have played during super bowl half-time shows, including Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and last year’s duo of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

A jewelry company has completed the construction of what they say is the world’s most expensive face mask. Valued at $1.5 million, Yvel’s diamond encrusted covid-19 mask is set in 250 grams of pure 18k gold and features 3,608 natural black and white diamonds, with a total weight of about 210 carats. The mask is designed to be 100% wearable and features a slot to insert a disposable n-99 mask. The designer says the mask was commissioned by a Los Angeles-based businessman, and that the order was placed as an act to help support employees in the U.S. and overseas during the pandemic.