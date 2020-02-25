Good Day NWA: Cowboy Up for a Cure

Get ready to giddy up for a fundraising event bringing awareness to Pancreatic Cancer. Jennifer Allison from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network joins Good Day NWA with details on a fun and unique event.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is dedicated to fighting the world’s toughest Cancer on all fronts including research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy.

Cowboy Up for a Cure

Saturday, February 29

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Benton Co. Quail Barn

Bentonville

Tickets: $50

For tickets to the event, click here. You can learn more about the organization as well as additional details on Pancreatic Cancer here.