Good Day NWA: Crafts & Treats for St. Patrick’s Day

Here are some fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Kids are out of school so parents you may be looking for some ideas on keeping them busy. Watch as Good Day NWA provides a craft idea, which is always a fun way to get the entire family involved.
St. Patrick’s Day Craft – What You Will Need:
- Construction Paper
- Scissors
- Glue Stick
- Markers
Plus, here is the recipe for a treat that the whole family could create together.
Lucky Charms Treats
- Spray your baking pan. Pro tip: Coat well or else your treats will get stuck.
- Melt butter and mix with marshmallows.
- Melt marshmallow mixture for about one minute in microwave.
- Stir in cereal with mixture.
- Press into baking pan.
- Place in refrigerator for about 2 hours.