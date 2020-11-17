Good Day NWA: Cranberry Sauce the Easy Way

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry.

Have you thought about becoming a yoga teacher or just deepening your practice? If you're curious about what it takes to become a certified yoga instructor, Yoga Story in Bentonville is hosting a free teacher training info meeting. You have the option of attending this meeting in-person or virtually All you need to do is sign up! The meeting will last from 7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.