Good Day NWA: Cranberry Sauce the Easy Way

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without cranberry sauce. Watch as Jason Suel gives his recipe for Cranberry Sauce and show you how you can use your Thanksgiving leftovers in a unique sandwich!
Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients:
- 12 Oz. Cranberries
- 1 Cup Orange Juice
- 1 Cup White Sugar
Technique:
- In a medium sized saucepan over medium heat, dissolve the sugar in the orange juice.
- Stir in the cranberries and cook until the cranberries start to pop (about 10 minutes).
- Remove from heat and place sauce in a bowl.
- Cranberry sauce will thicken as it cools.