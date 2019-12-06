Good Day NWA: CR(EAT)E with Case Dighero & Jason Willems

You can experience the art and community of wine making at an upcoming event taking place in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Watch as Chef Case Dighero and Jason Willems join Good Day NWA with details about the CR(EAT)E event that takes place on Sunday.

Baguette de Dighero

Ingredients

4 ½ to 5 Cups Bread Flour

2 tbsp. Chopped Garlic

1 tbsp. Clover Honey

1 tbsp. Olive Oil

2 tsp. Crushed Red Pepper

2 tsp. Salt

1 tbsp. Quick Rise Yeast

2 cups Luke warm Water

1 Whole Egg Beaten with Pinch of Salt, for exterior

Technique –

In a small bowl, combine the warm water and honey, stirring until the honey dissolves. Add the yeast and stir gently to mix; allow to stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine 4 cups of the flour, garlic, olive oil, crushed red pepper, and salt. Rotate on low speed until combined. Slowly add the yeast mixture and mix on low until incorporated – about 1 minute; increase the speed to medium low and beat for about 5 minutes, adding more flour, about 1/4 cup at a time, until the dough is elastic and pulls away from the sides of the bowl Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 1 minute. Form into a ball and dust lightly with flour; sprinkle a little flour into a bowl and transfer the dough to the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk. 25 minutes. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface; punch down the dough and knead for a few seconds. Form the dough into a ball and return to the bowl again; cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk. 20- 30 minutes. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and punch down; cut the dough into 3 equal pieces and shape each into a ball. Let rest 5 minutes. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a sheet bread pan with parchment and sprinkle with coarse salt and corn meal. Roll each ball into a log with tapered ends, about the length of the pan, and place on the sheet pan with parchment. Cover and let rise in a warm place for 10 minutes. Using a sharp knife, make 3-5 diagonal slashes in the loaves about 1/4 inch deep. Brush with the beaten egg mixture. Bake on center rack until the bread sounds hollow when tapped, about 30-35 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and cool the loaves in the pan until room temperature.