Good Day NWA: Creating Festive Poppers for NYE

Here are some stories that are trending on social media for Good Day NWA's "Hot Topics."

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' is keeping its spot on top of the weekend box office. The conclusion to the Star Wars saga started by George Lucas in 1977 brought in $72 million and has generated $725 million globally after less than 2 weeks in theaters. 'Jumanji: The Next Level' coming in hot at 2nd place over the weekend with more than $35 million. And in 3rd, was virtual tie between 'Little Women' & 'Frozen 2' with $16.5million.