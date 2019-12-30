Good Day NWA: Creating Festive Poppers for NYE

Here’s a fun craft that everyone in the family can get involved with to ring in the New Year.
Festive Poppers
Supplies
- Cardboard Tubes (example: Empty Toilet Paper Rolls, Paper Towel Rolls, Wrapping Paper Rolls)
- Duct Tape
- Balloons
- Scrap Book Paper
- Confetti, Pom Poms, Candy
- Scissors
- Double Sided Adhesive or Glue
Putting it Together
- Cut Off the Top of the Balloon
- Tie the Tail End of the Balloon into a Knot
- Stretch the Balloon Tail Over One End of the Cardboard Tube
- Use Duct Tape to Secure the Balloon Around the Tube
- Cover the Tube and the Balloon with the Patterned Scrap Book Paper
- Add Washi Around the Top
- Fill with Confetti, Pom Poms, Small Candies
Follow desperately_seeking_gina on Instagram for more crafty ideas.