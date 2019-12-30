Good Day NWA: Creating Festive Poppers for NYE

Here’s a fun craft that everyone in the family can get involved with to ring in the New Year.

Festive Poppers

Supplies

  • Cardboard Tubes (example: Empty Toilet Paper Rolls, Paper Towel Rolls, Wrapping Paper Rolls)
  • Duct Tape
  • Balloons
  • Scrap Book Paper
  • Confetti, Pom Poms, Candy
  • Scissors
  • Double Sided Adhesive or Glue

Putting it Together

  • Cut Off the Top of the Balloon
  • Tie the Tail End of the Balloon into a Knot
  • Stretch the Balloon Tail Over One End of the Cardboard Tube
  • Use Duct Tape to Secure the Balloon Around the Tube
  • Cover the Tube and the Balloon with the Patterned Scrap Book Paper
  • Add Washi Around the Top
  • Fill with Confetti, Pom Poms, Small Candies

Follow desperately_seeking_gina on Instagram for more crafty ideas.

