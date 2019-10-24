Good Day NWA: Crescent Dragonwagon Talks “A Tiger Called Tomás”

Just in time for Halloween, Best-Selling Author and James Beard Award-Winner Crescent Dragonwagon joins Good Day NWA to give details on the children’s book “A Tiger Called Tomás.”

Watch as she talks about how the book has been adapted over the decades for more widespread appeal. Also, learn where you can see and hear Crescent speak on the craft of writing at an upcoming event.

Meet & Greet with Crescent Dragon Wagon

Tuesday, October 29

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Nightbird Books

Fayetteville

Presented by the Ozarks Poets & Writers Collective

For more information about the event, click here. For more information about Crescent Dragonwagon, click here.