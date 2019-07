Northwest Arkansas is home to beautiful trail systems. This weekend you’re invited to hit the gravel for an annual race.

Watch as Oddvar Naustvik joins Good Day NWA with details on the Crystal Bridges Endurance 50/100 Mile Grinduro.

Crystal Bridges Endurance 50/100 Mile Grinduro

Saturday, August 3

7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Twin Springs Park

(Siloam Springs)

50 Mile Race: $40

100 Mile Race: $65

For tickets and information, click here.