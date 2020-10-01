Good Day NWA: “Cupcakes & Cocktails” Telethon and Virtual Auction

You can help raise awareness and fund research for spinal muscular atrophy. The annual event “Cupcakes & Cocktails” is going virtual this year.

Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Meredith Woodruff, CEO of the Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation, and also mom to the very sweet boy who started it all… Miller.

KNWA and our sister station Fox 24 will be hosting an all-day telethon on Thursday, October 1. We will also be holding an online auction, which is open for bidding now and closes at 9: 00 p.m. Saturday, October 3.

Click here for information on how you can purchase tickets and donate.