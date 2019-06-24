Good Day NWA: Cupcakes & Curls Hair Clinic

Your hair is your crown and there’s an event where mothers and daughters can spend time together and build confidence while learning tips and tricks of hair care.

Watch as Temeka Ramsey Graham owner of Atmosphere Beautiful joins Good Day NWA with details on the Cupcakes & Curls Hair Clinic.

The event will provide tools moms and daughters need for confidence while caring for afro-curly hair and styling. The hair clinic will also feature samples, and products for sale from Beyond Bella, Phatbows Boutique, Bold-N-Classy Jewelry, Carol’s Daughter, 11TWENTY designs, and MORE! Cupcakes & Curls will take place Saturday, June 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at 2501 N 22 St. in Rogers. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here. Use the promo code Good Day NWA for a discount.