It’s a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious day because we get to introduce you to someone who is spreading happiness in Northwest Arkansas with her voice, show tunes and opera songs.

Watch as Esther Atkinson joins Good Day NWA to talk about the reasons for putting on her outdoor concerts and how you can participate.

To keep up with Mezzo-Soprano singer Esther Atkinson and to find links to her curbside concerts, click here.