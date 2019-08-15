Good Day NWA: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Party with the Finest

It’s a celebration honoring those who spend their time supporting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Diane Byram and Tosha Wise join Good Day NWA with details on their Weekend with the Finest including how they play to celebrate at the Party with the Finest.

Party with the Finest

Saturday, September 7

6:00 p.m. – 11: 00 p.m.

Record

Bentonville

Food, Auction Items, Music & Dancing

For information about the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Northwest Arkansas Chapter, click here. For information about the Party with the Finest, click here.