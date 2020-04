You’re doing your part to stay at home and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, but if you must go out, the CDC is recommending that you wear a face mask.



How-to videos are circulating online. If you’re not crafty, luckily there are a lot of other people who are!

Watch as we are joined via phone by local illustrator and crafter, Paige Meredith Ray, who shares a few tips on making masks at home.

Check out Paige’s Instagram account, HERE, or order a mask from her, HERE.