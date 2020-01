We’ve recently been focused on ways you can get moving and active in the new year.

Watch as choreographers Vonte & Al’Nicx join Jaclyn & Jason with details on “Da Jump Off Dance Convention.”

Da Jump Off Dance Convention

Saturday, January 18

The Dance Force, Bentonville

Ages 7 & Up

$15 for Each Class

Pre-Registration for All Five Classes $90

To register or find out more information, click here.