Good Day NWA: Dan Burton FCA Outdoor Expo

Calling all outdoor lovers we have an event coming up just for you.

David Burton & Lyle LeCaptain join Good Day NWA with details on an annual expo.

The expo will also feature raffles, prize packages, hunting packages and competitions. This event is sponsored by Fellowship of Christian Athletes whose mission is to touch lives, one heart at a time.

Watch as Lyle LeCaptain gives a preview of his lumberjack performance.

2nd Annual Dan Burton FCA Outdoor Expo

Friday, September 13; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 14; 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Kay Rodgers Park – Fort Smith

Free Event

Premium Parking $10

For more details of the event and to purchase tickets, click here. For more information on the expo and to learn about the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, click here.