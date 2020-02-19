Good Day NWA: Dancing for Dianne, A Festival of Hope

The musician community has come together for a festival supporting one of their own.
Watch as Pete & Jenna Lyn Melnicki chat with Jason & Jaclyn about the upcoming benefit festival. Plus, Kevin Watkins & Murray Williams join Jenna as Jenna & Friends cover the song “Cry to Me.”
Dancing for Dianne, A Festival of Hope
- Sunday, February 23
- 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Arts Center of the Ozarks – Springdale
- Tickets: $20 in Advance or $25 at the Door
- 20 Live Bands
- Food & Beer
- Silent Auction
For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, click here.