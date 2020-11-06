Good Day NWA: Dandelion Heart Set to Release Debut Album

Four beautiful voices come together with folky harmonies that will warm your smile & melt your heart. Of course, we’re talking about the all-female power group “Dandelion Heart.”

Watch as Lacy Hampton and Korey McKelvy join Good Day NWA with the scoop their album release party!

Dandelion Heart Debut Album Release

Click here for tickets and more event details.

