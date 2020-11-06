Good Day NWA: Dandelion Heart Set to Release Debut Album

Four beautiful voices come together with folky harmonies that will warm your smile & melt your heart. Of course, we’re talking about the all-female power group “Dandelion Heart.”
Watch as Lacy Hampton and Korey McKelvy join Good Day NWA with the scoop their album release party!
Dandelion Heart Debut Album Release
- Sunday, November 8
- 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville
- $10 Advance Tickets (Groups of 3 – 6)
- $15 at the Door
- Featuring Dandelion Heart, The Birthday Boyz, and Jamie Lou and The Hullabaloo
Click here for tickets and more event details.