Good Day NWA: Day of the Dead Celebration

For the 4th year in a row, the Arts Center of the Ozarks invites you to take part in the Day of the Dead Celebration remembering the people who have filled your life with love, wisdom, and guidance.

Watch as Araceli Lopez & Erin West join Jaclyn & Jason with details of the event. Plus, local dancers perform an El Canelo dance which has its origin in Veracruz, Mexico.

Day of the Dead Celebration

Saturday, November 2

Arts Center of the Ozarks

Free Celebration: Noon – 6:00 P.M.

Showcase: 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. ($10)

For additional information about the event, click here.