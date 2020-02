It’s a story of breaking barriers and how to confront adversity with poise and grace. The film “Focus” will be screened at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Watch as filmmaker Mike Day chats with Jason & Jaclyn about the movie and how you can screen it at an upcoming event.

Dayvision Films Presents: “Focus”

Sunday, February 16

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Crystal Bridges

Bentonville

Free, Registration Required

For tickets and information, click here.