Good Day NWA: Death-Ray Illustration & Print Expo

From the creator of the Cattywampus Co-Op Indie Craft Show comes a unique themed expo focusing on illustration, print and pop culture in Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as Illustrator & Event Organizer Chad Maupin joins Good Day NWA with all the details you need to know to get ready for the Death-Ray Illustration & Print Expo.

Attendees will have access to over three dozen illustrators from Northwest Arkansas and the Midwest including Marvel Comics’ Aaron Kuder and John Lucas as well as indie artists Michael Sweater and Benji Nate among many other accomplished and varied illustrators working within diverse styles.

The Death-Ray Illustration & Print Expo will take place on Saturday, June 29 .